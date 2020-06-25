Clause in lease could force Memphis and Shelby County to buy millions of dollars of Grizzlies tickets

The “trap door” clause could lead the way for the team to relocate out of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It's obviously never a good time for a global pandemic, but tonight we're learning it's hitting at the worst possible time for the Memphis Grizzlies and their lease with FedExForum.

The Daily Memphian's Geoff Calkins broke the story online of a “trap door” buried in the lease which could force the city and county to buy millions worth of season tickets or else the Grizzlies could terminate their lease early and move somewhere else.