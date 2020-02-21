Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes had a season-high 32 points and matched his career high with seven 3-pointers, De’Aaron Fox scored 26 and the Sa...

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes had a season-high32 points and matched his career high with seven 3-pointers, De’Aaron Foxscored 26 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Memphis Grizzlies 129-125.

Buddy Hield added 20 points, including four free throws in thefinal seconds. Kent Bazemore scored 18 as the Kings won their fourth straightagainst the Grizzlies at home.

De’Anthony Melton scored 24 and Ja Morant had 19 for theGrizzlies.