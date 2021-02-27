Clippers buzz the Grizzlies

For the second night in a row, the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers tangle in the FedExForum in downtown Memphis, but this time the visiting team wins.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In the NBA, it’s not easy beating the same team twice in consecutive nights. Just ask the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies couldn’t pull off back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, losing 119-99 Friday night at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

Los Angeles led 63-47 at halftime, because the Clippers simply out-shot the Grizzlies, going 24-45 (53.3%), while the home team was 18-45 (40.9%). Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 12 points and 5 rebounds at the half, and Ja Moran dropped in 7 points and 2 assists. Kawhi Leonard had 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in the first half.

Valanciunas finished with 22 points and 11 boards. Morant ended up with 20 points on 7 for 20 shooting. Leonard paced the Clippers with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

One huge area of success for the Grizzlies all season has been points in the paint. As a matter of fact, coming into Friday night’s game, the Grizzlies lead the NBA in points in the paint per game with 54.6. Jonas Valanciunas, 11.5 points, and Ja Morant,12.1, lead the way.

With the loss, Memphis’ record now stands at 14-15 on the year.