Clippers snap 3-game skid with 124-97 rout of Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, MontrezlHarrell added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a three-game losingstreak with a 124-97 rout of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Leonard had 14 points in the first quarter as the Clippersroared out to a 26-point lead.

Ja Morant had 16 points and Josh Jackson scored 14 forMemphis, which has dropped three straight to fall under .500.

Marcus Morris Sr. got his first start with Los Angeles andhad 13 points.