ESPN reports Lakers agree to trade Marc Gasol to Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ESPN is reporting that the Lakers have agreed to trade Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said the deal is for Gasol - a former Memphis Grizzlies player - a 2024 second-round pick, and cash, in exchange for draft rights for Wang Zhelin.

Wojnarowski said Gasol and the Grizzlies are working together on a release and waiver to allow Gasol to remain with family in Spain. Gasol will stay in Spain with family after his release.

ESPN said the deal saves the Lakers $10 million.