Grit and Grind: Fans show up by the hundreds to support the Memphis Grizzlies at watch parties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a big night for the Memphis Grizzlies. They're putting in the work to make it to the NBA playoffs.

Friday, they were up against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament.

Fourth Bluff park downtown is one of two locations for watch parties hosted by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fans brought the celebration which would normally be at FedEx Forum to the Malco Drive-In and the Fourth Bluff Park.

It is clear. Whether home or away, Memphis Grizzlies fans always represent.

“Go Grizz! Grit and grind! Bluff City baby,” said Safari Love, a Grizzlies fan.

“Go Grizzlies! Yay,” said Carolyn Snyder, a Grizzlies fan.

“Go Grizz,” a Memphis resident.

When Memphis Grizzlies announced two watch parties for their NBA Play-in Tournament against the Golden State Warriors, it was a no brainer.

These fans showed up and showed out.

“My family and I have always been a fan since I was little. I’ve always watched the games and got ice cream here," said Shekia Pinkins, a fan.

“This is a huge game and we can’t go to Golden State, so we have to celebrate here,” said another fan.

“Memphis as a whole, we’re going to support. It doesn’t matter if their east coast, west coast, where ever they are, guess what, we’re going to get together and support our Memphis Grizz,” said Love.

It is a time long awaited especially after a long year of cheering for the team during a socially distanced pandemic.

“Just to get out and be out to just watch everything, the scenery, the view, the food and just have a good time,” said Snyder.

“It’s fun because I never usually get to get out the house that much, so it’s fun to actually be outside and not have to wear something over your face,” said Pinkins.

For the team to make it this far, fans said it shows one thing for sure.

“We still got it. Memphis still has it. The team still has it,” said Snyder.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m excited for the city. I’m excited for the visibility it gets the city. It just bring a lot of people together,” said Calhound.

From the Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis to the west coast, the support was heard loud and proud.