Grizz Gaming tips off season Tuesday

The Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2K League squad will play the games from their homes

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Grizz Gaming, the Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2K League squad, begins their season Tuesday against Raptors Uprising GC at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The game will be shown on ESPN 2. Given the absence of traditional sports, the air time presents an opportunity for the NBA 2K League to expand its audience.

"There is a void of content out there," general manager Lang Whitaker said. "We're uniquely positioned to step into that void and hopefully put on a little bit of a show."

They get the ESPN platform, but the players will not be competing while physically together on their usual arena-style stage. Instead the gamers are going back to basics, playing on their consoles at home.

"You're not as mentally locked in," Daniel Davis said. "But we've been playing at home as long as we've been playing 2K, so it's not too big of an adjustment."