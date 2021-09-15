'Grizz Goes Back to School' with a special thank you to Mid-South teachers

Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies assembled 650 teacher kits and thank you notes as part of their Grizz Goes Back to School campaign.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are giving back to teachers in a big way.

Wednesday, the team assembled 650 teacher kits and thank you notes as part of their Grizz Goes Back to School campaign.

The teacher kits will be delivered to 14 SCS, Green Dot, and select City Year supported schools throughout the mid-south.

Each kit will include PPE, paper, pens, and classroom necessities.

Head Coach Taylor Jenkins also presented a check to Shelby County Schools to honor his $10 pledge per Grizzlies assist from the 2020-21 season.