Grizzlies beat Pelicans 115-110, secure play-in spot

The Memphis Grizzlies secured a spot in the postseason play-in tournament by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies secured a spot in the postseason play-in tournament by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Grizzlies.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the short-handed Pelicans with 18 points, while Willy Hernangomez had 15 points and eight rebounds.

James Johnson and Jaxson Hayes scored 13 points each.

The Pelicans were without leading scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, along with Josh Hart and Steven Adams.