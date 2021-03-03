Grizzlies cast spell on Wizards, summon victory

Memphis Grizzlies now over .500 for the season, inch closer to the 8th playoff spot in the Western Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In the season’s first matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, the visiting team conjured up a win.

The Grizzlies got the better of the Wizards Tuesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., by a score of 125-111. The win puts Memphis above .500 with a 16-15 record. The Wizards fell to 13-20 on the year.

Seven players scored in double digits for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 35 points and 10 assists. It was the first game in Morant's brief career that he had 30+ points and 10+ assists. Dillon Brooks dropped in 20 points.De’Anthony Melton set a new career high with six 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point night.

The starting lineup for the Grizzlies included Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, and Jonas Valanciunas. The Washington Wizards’ started Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Garrison Mathews, Rui Hachimura, and Moritz Wagner. Beal, the Wizards’ leading scorer at 33.2 points per game, is coming off a 46 point game Sunday against the Celtics. Beal had 23 against Memphis Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies held a two-point advantage at the end of the first quarter, 35-33 and took a 71-56 lead into halftime. Ja Morant had 17 points and 6 assists, while De’Anthony Melton added 17points, including 5-6 from 3-point range, and 5 assists off the bench in the first half. Memphis led 96-78 after three quarters.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, Memphis ranked second in the league with 27.2 assists per game, led by Ja Morant averaging 7.7. Tonight the Grizzlies dished out 26 dimes, with Morant contributing 10 of them.

The Grizzlies next game is Thursday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.