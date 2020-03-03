Grizzlies clip Hawks, with Gorgui Dieng leading 9 scorers in double figures

Grizzlies are trying to protect their No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff field.

ATLANTA — Gorgui Dieng had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the second half for a 127-88 win over the cold-shooting Atlanta Hawks Monday night.

Nine Memphis players scored in double figures.

The Grizzlies are trying to protect their No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff field. They have won two straight following five consecutive losses.

Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points with 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies.