Grizzlies clip Hawks, with Gorgui Dieng leading 9 scorers in double figures

ATLANTA —
Gorgui Dieng had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the second half for a 127-88 win over the cold-shooting Atlanta Hawks Monday night.
Nine Memphis players scored in double figures.
The Grizzlies are trying to protect their No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff field. They have won two straight following five consecutive losses.
Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points with 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Atlanta suffered its third loss in its last 11 home games. Trae Young led the Hawks with 19 points on 5-of-17 shooting.