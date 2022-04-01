Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins named Western Coach of the Month

This is the second career month award for head coach Jenkins, the first being January 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, the NBA announced that Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins has been named Coach of the Month for the Western Conference. This is the second career month award for Jenkins, his first being January 2020.

Coach Jenkins led the Grizzlies to a 12-4 record in December, breaking a Grizzlies' record for December wins and earning the team its most wins in a calendar month since January 2015. No other NBA team won more games last month and the Grizzlies averaged a scoring margin of 12.4, 100.1 points allowed, 102 defensive rating, 17.4 forced turnovers, 11.6 steals, 21.3 points off turnovers, 13.3 offensive rebounds, 18.9 second chance points, and 16.6 fast break points.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 4th in the Western Conference (24-14) this season.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/AGPzPDhJz6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 4, 2022