Grizzlies conjure win against Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Orlando Magic in their first meeting of the season.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17), Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson wait for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Memphis Grizzlies were rude hosts to the Orlando Magic Friday night, beating the visiting Eastern Conference opponent 92-75 at the FedExForum.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 20 points, Ja Morant added 8 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas contributed 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The Magic entered Friday night’s game in Memphis with a dismal 19-43 record, including a 9-20 mark on the road. This was the first time the Grizzlies and Magic played this season. With the win, the Grizz improved to 32-30 on the season, while the Magic slid to 19-44. The same two teams face each other Saturday in Memphis.

