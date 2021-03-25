x
Grizzlies contain Thunder, roll to win

Memphis now above .500 on the season with a 21-20 record.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) takes a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford (42) and center Moses Brown (9) while Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

OKLAHOMA CITY — "Thunder only happens when it's raining," but it was the Memphis Grizzlies who rained 99 shots on Oklahoma City Wednesday night on their way to a 116-107 road win.

The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks' 25 points, Grayson Allen dropped in 20 points, and Jonas Valanciunas --the human 'double-double' machine-- added 16 points and 15 rebounds.

In the first half, the Thunder’s Al Horford, with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, as well as Moses Brown, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench, led Oklahoma City to a 53-49 halftime lead. Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen paced Memphis in the first half with 13 points and 5 rebounds.

The Grizzlies improved to 21-20 while the Thunder dropped to 19-25 on the season. The Grizzlies’ road trip continues next Friday with a game against the Utah Jazz.

