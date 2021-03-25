Grizzlies contain Thunder, roll to win

Memphis now above .500 on the season with a 21-20 record.

OKLAHOMA CITY — "Thunder only happens when it's raining," but it was the Memphis Grizzlies who rained 99 shots on Oklahoma City Wednesday night on their way to a 116-107 road win.

The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks' 25 points, Grayson Allen dropped in 20 points, and Jonas Valanciunas --the human 'double-double' machine-- added 16 points and 15 rebounds.

In the first half, the Thunder’s Al Horford, with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, as well as Moses Brown, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench, led Oklahoma City to a 53-49 halftime lead. Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen paced Memphis in the first half with 13 points and 5 rebounds.