Grizzlies corral Mavericks, jockey for better playoff spot

Memphis beats Dallas in important regular season game with playoff implications.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It’s ‘next man up’ in the NBA, and the Memphis Grizzlies lived by it Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies, playing without starters Jonas Valanciunas, Grayson Allen, and Jaren Jackson, Jr., handily beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 133-104 at the FedExForum.

In typical Grizzlies fashion, 7 players scored in double digits, with Ja Morant dropping 24 and Dillon Brooks adding 22. Mavericks all star Luka Doncic had an off game, scoring 12 points on 4-16 shooting.

Memphis, which already has a spot in the play-in tournament for the postseason, can improve its situation by continuing to chalk up wins in this final week of the regular season.