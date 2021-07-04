Grizzlies deal with Heat, climb two games above .500 with win in Miami

Dillon Brooks gets red hot in the 3rd quarter, dropping in 23 points.

MIAMI — Six Memphis Grizzlies scored in double figures as they cruised to a 124-112 road win against the Miami Heat Tuesday night. Dillon Brooks pumped in 28 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 20, and Kyle Anderson added 19. The Heat were led by Jimmy Butler who had 28points.

Memphis big man Jonas Valanciunas went on a big tear in the first quarter, dropping in 15 points on 5-6 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line to lead the Grizzlies to a 37-34 lead. Kyle Anderson also had an impressive first quarter with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. By halftime, Valanciunas had 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal, while Anderson had 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Ja Morant was held to 2 points, both of which came on free throws. Morant only attempted one shot in the entire first half of action. As a team, the Grizzlies attempted 25 three-point shots in the first half, connecting on 10 of them.

Dillon Brooks caught fire in the 3rd quarter, scoring an eye-popping 23 points, which is the second highest number of points scored in one quarter in Grizzlies franchise history.

.@dillonbrooks24 scored 23 points in the third quarter tonight at Miami.



It is the second-highest single-quarter scoring output in @memgrizz franchise history (@jarenjacksonjr, 26 points, 3Q, 12/13/19 vs. Milwaukee). pic.twitter.com/5YtQYW6cja — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 7, 2021

Tuesday’s matchup was the second time the Heat and Grizzlies played this season, with the Grizz picking up a 89-85 win March 17. De'Anthony Melton scored 13 points to help lead Memphis to the victory.

Miami entered the game on a 4-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies were without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Justise Winslow (thigh) while the Heat played without KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols). Former University of Memphis Tigers star Precious Achiuwa, now a member of the Heat, scored 2 points in the final minutes of Tuesday’s game.

The Grizzlies now are 25-23 on the season, while the Heat dropped to 26-25. Memphis road trip continues Wednesday night against the Hawks in Atlanta.