Grizzlies drop 4th straight game in 'the bubble'

The Grizzlies are trying to hold onto the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and avoid play-in games for the postseason.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The bubble may not have burst yet for the Memphis Grizzlies, but it’s getting precariously close to popping.

The Grizzlies still are winless in ‘the bubble’ in Orlando, losing Wednesday afternoon to the Utah Jazz by a score of 124-115. This was the Grizzlies’ 4th game since the NBA restarted their COVID-19-interrupted season.

This was the first game for the Grizzlies since losing Jaren Jackson Jr. for the season due to a left knee injury.

Dillon Brooks had 20 points in the first half, as the Grizzlies found themselves down 64-55 at the break and down 89-88 after the 3rd quarter.

Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 14 rebounds and chipped in 21 points, and Ja Morant contributed 20 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds.

Grayson Allen continues his hot hand from 3-point land, going 6-8 on his way to a 20-point game, his career high.

