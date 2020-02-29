Grizzlies drop close contest with Kings 104-101

The Kings moved within three games of Memphis, handing the Grizzlies their fifth straight loss.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points, Harry Giles added 16 and the Sacramento Kings gained a step on the final Western Conference playoff spot with a 104-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at the FedExForum.

Meanwhile, New Orleans, which beat Cleveland on Friday night, is within two games of Memphis for eighth place in the West.