Grizzlies earn historic win against Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers duke it out in downtown Memphis in the first of two consecutive games at the FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There’s no love lost between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers. Grizzlies fans love it when Memphis wins and the Clippers lose.

Thursday night at the FedExForum, Grizzlies fans had the best of both worlds when Memphis beat the Clippers by a score of 122-94. The 28-point win is the Grizzlies’ largest ever margin of victory against the Clippers.

A balanced attack was one of the keys to victory, as six Grizzlies scored in double figures, and two more had nine points each. Tyus Jones led the way with a career high 20 points for Memphis.

The Grizzlies took a 61-53 lead into the locker room at halftime. Tyus Jones led Memphis in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Jonas Valanciunas dropped in 12 while grabbing 7 rebounds, and Ja Morant added 11 points. In a statistical oddity, Dillon Brooks was whistled for 3 fouls in the first half, and the entire Clippers team committed 4 fouls.

The Clippers own one of the best road records in the NBA, entering the game with a stellar 11-4 mark. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were a less-than-impressive 6-9 at home.

The same two NBA Western Conference rivals are set to go at it Friday night at the FedExForum.

