Grizzlies expecting Jackson, Winslow back by next week

The Grizzlies gave an injury update Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies are expecting forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to return from an injured left knee within the next week along with Justise Winslow also making his debut with Memphis in that same time span.

The Grizzlies gave an injury update Monday. Jackson hurt his knee Feb. 21 in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies acquired Winslow on the Feb. 6 trade deadline deal that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami.