x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

grizz-nation

Grizzlies expecting Jackson, Winslow back by next week

The Grizzlies gave an injury update Monday.
Credit: AP
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) at NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies are expecting forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to return from an injured left knee within the next week along with Justise Winslow also making his debut with Memphis in that same time span.

The Grizzlies gave an injury update Monday. Jackson hurt his knee Feb. 21 in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies acquired Winslow on the Feb. 6 trade deadline deal that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami.

Memphis also says rookie Brandon Clarke is progressing well and expected to return this season. Clarke strained his right quadriceps Feb. 24 in a loss at the Los Angeles Clippers.

RELATED: Valanciunas, Morant lead Grizzlies past Hawks, 118-101

RELATED: Grizzlies rout Nets 118-79 in Brooklyn for 3rd straight win

RELATED: Grizzlies clip Hawks, with Gorgui Dieng leading 9 scorers in double figures