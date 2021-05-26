Grizzlies fans enjoy playoffs game under the stars at the Malco Summer Drive-In

Wednesday was game two of the playoffs against the Utah Jazz.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies fans enjoyed watching their team play on the big screen Wednesday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies held an official watch party for the second game of the playoffs at the Malco Summer Drive-In. It was a sold-out event with hundreds who came out to watch the game under the stars.

People had their Grizzlies gear on, Growl Towels in hand, and a lot of energy for another Grizzlies win. The team made their last playoff appearance in 2017, but fans, like Michelle Leary, are hoping this year's playoff run will be the first of many.

"I believe that a couple more years and they'll be able to bring us to the playoffs every year, hopefully," Leary said.

Some fans expect the Utah Jazz will have to step up their game throughout the playoffs against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies beat the number one seed team Sunday night.

The @memgrizz playoff game is about to start! 🐻 🏀



Fans are watching the game on the big screen at the Malco Summer Drive-In.



They are hoping for another big win tonight. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/MGUzGNGs5A — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) May 27, 2021

"Keep grinding," a Grizzlies fan said. "Keep grinding and don't let the odds get to you."

Fans are proud of the team's hard work this season, so matter the outcome, they'll always be cheering on their Grizzlies.

"We're dedicated, we're here, and we're not going to let them down just like they don't disappoint," Leary said.