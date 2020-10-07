Grizzlies hold first practice in NBA's Orlando bubble

Players, staff were allowed to leave self-isolation in hotel rooms Friday after testing negative twice for COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As complaints pour in about the food situation inside the NBA bubble, the accommodations in Orlando work just fine for Ja Morant.

"My room is fine, the food is fine," he said. "I'm not a silver spoon guy."

What kind of guy is he?

"I'm a Ramen Noodles guy, I'm used to all of this."

A blue-collar player on a blue-collar team, representing a blue-collar city.

"We're stuck in the room, not much we can to do so," Justise Winslow said. "I anticipate that the league is going to continue to do everything that they feel is right to make this work and go smoothly. It is what it is, but we're out of it now, so we can hang out a little bit."

After testing negative twice for COVID-19, the Grizzlies were free to leave self-isolation, in their hotel rooms, to hold their first full-team, in-person practice Friday.

"We talked about that the last couple weeks about regaining that chemistry, but I've got so much faith in this team, so much confidence in this team," Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said. "It's unbelievable the energy that these guys came out with on day one. How excited they were. Constantly everyone in the gym talking about continuing to push it, to take our standard to another level."

"There is still even more uncertainty, we don't know what the game courts look like, what the sound is going to be," Winslow said. "There is still some nerves and anxiety, but together we've been able to get through it, smoothing things out. There is just a lot of uncertainty, but that comes with the territory with something unprecedented like this."