Grizzlies grind to a halt, losing to Celtics

Despite another loss in ‘the bubble’ in Orlando, Memphis is still in contention for the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference

ORLANDO, Florida — If the Memphis Grizzlies’ time in Orlando were a test in school, a D- might be at the top of their page in red ink.

The Grizzlies lost another game in ‘the bubble’ in Orlando, losing to the Boston Celtics Tuesday afternoon by a score of 122-107. Memphis has lost 6 of the 7 games they have played.

NBA Rookie of the Year finalist Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 26 points and 13 assists.

Memphis still is in contention for the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies’ next game is against the Milwaukee Bucks this Thursday, August 13.