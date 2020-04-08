x
Grizzlies grind to a halt, losing to Pelicans 109-99

Grizzlies now 0-3 since NBA season restarted after play was suspended in March due to the coronavirus
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) tries to drive around New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

ORLANDO, Florida — The good news is that NBA season is back in action. The bad news is the Grizzlies haven’t won a game since the season restarted.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 109-99 Monday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies in scoring with 22 points. While Ja Morant struggled from 3-point land, shooting 1 for 10, Grayson Allen knocked down 5 3-pointers on his way to a 17-point night. Jonas Valanciunas dropped in 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Memphis is now 0-3 since the NBA restarted their season after suspending play in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All games are being played in Orlando, and fans are not allowed in the arenas.

The Grizzlies’ next game is Wednesday at 1:30pm against the Utah Jazz.

