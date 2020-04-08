Grizzlies grind to a halt, losing to Pelicans 109-99

Grizzlies now 0-3 since NBA season restarted after play was suspended in March due to the coronavirus

ORLANDO, Florida — The good news is that NBA season is back in action. The bad news is the Grizzlies haven’t won a game since the season restarted.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 109-99 Monday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies in scoring with 22 points. While Ja Morant struggled from 3-point land, shooting 1 for 10, Grayson Allen knocked down 5 3-pointers on his way to a 17-point night. Jonas Valanciunas dropped in 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Memphis is now 0-3 since the NBA restarted their season after suspending play in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All games are being played in Orlando, and fans are not allowed in the arenas.