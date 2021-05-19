Grizzlies hang on to beat Spurs, advance in play-in tournament

Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas had a big game to help earn the big win.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Nothing worthwhile comes easy, but you don’t need to tell the Memphis Grizzlies that.

After blowing a 19-point first quarter lead, the Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 Wednesday night at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis. They will play either the Lakers or Warriors Friday, with the traditional No. 8 seed in the NBA Playoffs on the line.

Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas had a big game with 23 points and 23 rebounds. Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, whild Ja Morant contributed 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Thanks to the tight defense of Kyle Anderson, the ball careened out of the hands of a driving Keldon Johnson and landed square in front of Dillon Brooks. He finished off his coast-to-coast journey with a one-handed flush sent an already raucous FedExForum into a frenzy. The slam dunk made it an 18-4 Grizzlies lead.

Memphis ended the first quarter up 38-19. The 7,019 in attendance (a technical sellout) cheered. Growl towels waved. Forty percent capacity never felt so full. Then came the inevitable counterpunch. A Johnson dunk punctuated a 22-3 Spurs run that dwindled the Grizzlies lead to just two points, forcing Taylor Jenkins to call a timeout.