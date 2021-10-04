Grizzlies let a win slip through their fingers, losing to the Knicks on the road

Memphis drops a close game in overtime to the New York Knicks Friday night in Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK — New York is a city that never sleeps, but the Memphis Grizzlies may lose sleep over a tough loss in Madison Square Garden.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the New York Knicks 133-129 Friday night in overtime in New York, halting their 3-game road game win streak and 4-game overall win streak.

Ja Morant led all scorers with 26 points and 6 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas had another double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Valanciunas has grabbed 10+ rebounds in 20 consecutive games, the longest streak by any NBA player this season. Former University of Memphis star and one-time league MVP Derrick Rose had 19 points off the bench for the Knicks.

Memphis had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Ja Morant's last second shot did not fall, sending the game to overtime tied at 114. The Grizzlies' reaction on Twitter was, quote, "dkfadlgdhgfajkgldhfdjvhfhaflkbfdjnndlkvadj;vdsjcndsavjnfjgrnfjsrhadnv;akvnrdjngrjfsjanfadsjndvdjsavndjvnegnrjgrgbrfjaef;enfjknsfnjadsvjndsvjdsvjdajvjv."

Memphis shot a disappointing 61.8% (21-34) from the free throw line.