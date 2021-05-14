Grizzlies rest starters ahead of Sunday's decisive game against the Warriors

Grizzlies top seven scorers listed as out on status report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday's win over Sacramento secured the Grizzlies first winning season since 2017, and guaranteed that Sunday's game Golden State will determine the 8 Seed in the West. With virtually no stakes resting on Friday's home finale, the top of the rotation will get a well-earned night off.

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke are out for Friday's home finale. Grayson Allen and Sean McDermott remain out with injuries as well.

Status Report, May 14 vs SAC



OUT

Allen - L Abdominal Soreness

Anderson - R Thumb Soreness

Brooks - L Knee Soreness

Clarke - R Thigh Soreness

Jackson Jr. - Return from Injury Management (L Knee)

McDermott - L Foot Soreness

Morant - Back Soreness

Valanciunas - Back Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 14, 2021

The Grizz need the breather before the week ahead, as the squad seeks its first play-in win of the 'Next Gen' era.

"Every player on this team, we haven't been in this spot, playing meaningful basketball," Dillon Brooks said, after dropping 30 points on Sacramento Thursday. "We just have to become ready and just play hard. That's all I want. Guys to play hard and leave it all out there."

If Memphis can top the Warriors on Sunday, they will earn the No. 8 seed, double elimination protection, and the right to play the Lakers for the 7-seed in the traditional NBA Playoffs.