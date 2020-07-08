Grizzlies roll Thunder, earn first win since season restarted

Memphis is trying to hold onto the 8th and final playoff spot in the NBA’s Western Conference

ORLANDO, Florida — It’s been 5 months to the day since the Memphis Grizzlies won a game, but they are back in the winning column.

Friday afternoon, the Grizzlies beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 121-92.

Memphis’ last win was March 7, when they beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-101. The NBA season was suspended a few days later due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, dished out 4assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds. Grizzlies’ big man Jonas Valanciunas had a big game, dropping in 19 points and snagging 11 rebounds. Star guard, and likely NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant had 19 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds.

After the Thunder scored 37 points in the first quarter, the Grizzlies held them to 23 points in the second quarter on Memphis’ way to a 63-60 halftime lead.

First half highlights included Ja Morant’s 11 points and 8 assists, and back-up center Gorgui Dieng scored 12 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in the 11 minutes he played. The Grizz were a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line.

Cue the (virtual) streamers pic.twitter.com/5YLKbRqUbv — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 7, 2020

The NBA suspended play in mid-March due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. They restarted play at the end of July, with all games being played without fans at a complex dubbed ‘the bubble’ in Orlando, Florida.

The Grizzlies currently are in 8th place in the Western Conference, which would earn them a playoff date with the first place and LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers.