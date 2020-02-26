Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke out with injured quadriceps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis rookie forward Brandon Clarkehurt his right quadriceps and will be re-valuated in two weeks.
The Grizzlies updated Clarke’s status Tuesday night. Clarkeleft a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after playing only three minutes withwhat was called hip soreness.
The Grizzlies said further tests showed an injury toClarke’s right quadriceps.
The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr. after hesprained his left knee in Friday night’s loss to the Lakers and will bere-evaluated within two weeks.