Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke out with injured quadriceps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis rookie forward Brandon Clarke hurt his right quadriceps and will be re-valuated in two weeks. The Grizzlies updated Clarke’s...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis rookie forward Brandon Clarkehurt his right quadriceps and will be re-valuated in two weeks.

The Grizzlies updated Clarke’s status Tuesday night. Clarkeleft a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after playing only three minutes withwhat was called hip soreness.

The Grizzlies said further tests showed an injury toClarke’s right quadriceps.