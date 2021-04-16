Grizzlies run with the Bulls, earn road win

Memphis Grizzlies earn road win against Chicago Bulls, have 6 more road games in a row.

CHICAGO — Packing for a road trip can be a chore. Packing for a 7-game road trip in the NBA can daunting. The Memphis Grizzlies started their longest road trip in franchise history with a win against the Chicago Bulls 126-115 Friday night in the United Center.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies --and all scorers-- with 32 points.