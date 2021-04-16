x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Grizz Nation

Grizzlies run with the Bulls, earn road win

Memphis Grizzlies earn road win against Chicago Bulls, have 6 more road games in a row.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, shoots as Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Packing for a road trip can be a chore. Packing for a 7-game road trip in the NBA can daunting. The Memphis Grizzlies started their longest road trip in franchise history with a win against the Chicago Bulls 126-115 Friday night in the United Center.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies --and all scorers-- with 32 points. Ja Morant had ___ points and __ assists, while Jonas Valanciunas had a rare non double-double game, but he added ___ points and ___ rebounds.

Memphis now sits two games above .500 at 28-26. The Grizzlies second game of their historic 7-game road trip is Saturday night against the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Related Articles