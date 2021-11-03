Grizzlies stymie Wizards, start second half of season on winning note

The Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards tipped off the second half of the NBA season at FedExForum in downtown Memphis Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies started the second half of the season on the right foot, beating the Washington Wizards 127-112 Wednesday night at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

The Grizzlies were led by big man Jonas Valančiūnas with a big game, scoring 29 points while snagging 20 rebounds. Ja Morant added 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists. Rookie Desmond Bane scored a career high 20 points in the win. The visiting Wizards were paced by Bradley Beal’s 21 points.

Memphis led 67-62 at halftime.

The Grizzlies’ record now stands at 16-17 (17-16) on the year. Memphis’ next opponent is the Denver Nuggets this Friday at FedExForum.

.@DBane0625 scored a career-high 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3P) tonight against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/btnIVqpcNX — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 11, 2021

.@1Tyus led all qualifying players in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.21) during the First Half of the 2020-21 season.



Jones is on pace to lead the @NBA in the category for the third consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/Xv5pKVTXDu — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 10, 2021