Grizzlies stymie Wizards, start second half of season on winning note

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies started the second half of the season on the right foot, beating the Washington Wizards 127-112 Wednesday night at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis.
The Grizzlies were led by big man Jonas Valančiūnas with a big game, scoring 29 points while snagging 20 rebounds. Ja Morant added 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists. Rookie Desmond Bane scored a career high 20 points in the win. The visiting Wizards were paced by Bradley Beal’s 21 points.
Memphis led 67-62 at halftime.
The Grizzlies’ record now stands at 16-17 (17-16) on the year. Memphis’ next opponent is the Denver Nuggets this Friday at FedExForum.