Grizzlies stymie Wizards, start second half of season on winning note

The Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards tipped off the second half of the NBA season at FedExForum in downtown Memphis Wednesday.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts with teammates Brandon Clarke (15) and De'Anthony Melton (0) after scoring in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Grizzlies started the second half of the season on the right foot, beating the Washington Wizards 127-112 Wednesday night at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

The Grizzlies were led by big man Jonas Valančiūnas with a big game, scoring 29 points while snagging 20 rebounds. Ja Morant added 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists. Rookie Desmond Bane scored a career high 20 points in the win. The visiting Wizards were paced by Bradley Beal’s 21 points.

Memphis led 67-62 at halftime.

The Grizzlies’ record now stands at 16-17 (17-16) on the year. Memphis’ next opponent is the Denver Nuggets this Friday at FedExForum.

