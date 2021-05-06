Grizzlies suffer humiliating defeat to bottom-dwelling Pistons

Detroit hands Memphis a loss Grizzlies fans won’t soon forget.

DETROIT, Michigan — In what may very well go down as one of the worst losses in Memphis Grizzlies’ history, the Grizz lost to the Detroit Pistons 111-97 Thursday night in the Motor City.

Detroit, owners of the second-worst record in the NBA, playing without 6 players due to sickness, injury, or personal reasons, and losers of four games in a row, still somehow managed to beat the Grizzlies, who are battling for a Western Conference playoff spot.

Detroit was led by Cory Joseph with 18 points, and former Grizzlies guard Wayne Ellington also scored 18 points, off the bench. Memphis' leading scorer was Ja Morant with 20, and Jonas Valanciunas, who turned 29 Thursday, added 19 points and 16 rebounds.

The Grizzlies fall to 33-33 on the season. Memphis’ next game is on the road against the Toronto Raptors Saturday night.