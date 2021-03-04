Grizzlies tame Timberwolves, get back to .500 on the season

Memphis and Minnesota, the two youngest teams in the NBA, clawed it out on the court Friday night at the FedExForum.

The Grizzlies shot their way to a win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 Friday night at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis.

Jonas Valanciunas earned yet another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Grayson Allen added 15 points, and Ja Morant contributed 11 points and 3 assists. Nine different Grizzlies made at least one 3-point basket, as the team went 19-39 from beyond the arc. Eight Grizzlies scored in double digits.

In the first half, Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 5 rebounds, while Grayson Allen chipped in 12 points on the strength of 4-6 from 3-point land, and Xavier Tillman added 10 points and 4 rebounds on their way to a 68-66 halftime lead. Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double in the first half, with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

As a novel note, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (36) and Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders (34) are currently the two youngest head coaches in the NBA. The young movement continues with the two teams’ rosters, as Memphis entered the 2020-21 season as the second-youngest team in the NBA (24.3) behind only the Minnesota Timberwolves, defined as the average age per player on active rosters.

Memphis now is back to .500 on the season, at 23-23.