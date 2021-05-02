Wall, Gordon lead Houston Rockets past Memphis Grizzlies 115-103

Both teams lost by big margins in their previous games, ending extended winning streaks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Wall scored 22 points, Eric Gordon added 20 and the Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-103.

Jae'Sean Tate had a season-high 19 points for Houston, while Christian Wood scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting before rolling his right ankle in the third quarter. He did not return.

Rookie Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 16 points, while Ja Morant added 15.

Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke finished with 13 each as Memphis lost its second straight.