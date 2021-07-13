Show your Grit & Grind: How to try out for Grizzlies entertainment teams like the Grizz Girls & Claw Crew

The open casting call is for all ages and backgrounds for the Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew, and Grizzline.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting open tryouts for performers for the Live Entertainment teams for the 2021-22 season. The teams perform at home games and represent the Grizzlies at events across the Mid-South.

The open casting call is for all ages and backgrounds for the Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew, and Grizzline. Learn more about the squads HERE.

Grizzline First round auditions are due virtually by noon July 25, 2021. In-person finals will be held August 1. Click HERE to submit your application.

For dance-specific tryouts, including the Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas and the Blue Bunch, audition clinics and prep classes are available to learn the tryout routines early. Learn more HERE.