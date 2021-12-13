Ja Morant helps Memphis students stay warm this winter with new coats

Monday, Morant’s team was at Dunbar Elementary delivering coats the Grizzlies star bought for students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the season for giving, and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is doing just that.

There are many children in the Memphis area who lack winter essentials to stay warm. That’s why Monday, Morant’s team was at Dunbar Elementary delivering coats the point guard bought for students.

Morant also had a surprise for each and every staff member at the school – a $100 gift card.

There were about 200 coats handed out.

Team Morant also purchased gifts for five parents as a "secret angel treat" for the holiday season.