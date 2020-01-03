Ja Morant has 27 points, 14 assists as Grizzlies defeat Lakers

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies stopped the run of pursuers for the final playoff spot in the West

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Rookie Ja Morant had 27 points and matched his season high with 14 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 105-88 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies stopped the run of pursuers for the final playoff spot in the West.