MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Jaren Jackson Junior to a multi-year contract extension.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, per policy.

Jackson Jr. was selected by Memphis as the 4th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team and was selected for the NBA Rising Stars team in 2019 and 2020.

In the 2019-20 season, he scored a career-high 43 points and tied a franchise record of nine 3-pointers against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 13, 2019.

The Grizzlies said no other player in NBA history has reached Jackson Jr.’s number of 3-pointers made (213) and blocks (192) within his first 126 career games. He ranks second in franchise history in blocks per game and 10th in total blocks.