Jazz sqeak to win over Grizzlies

Utah improves its NBA-best record to 33-11 after outlasting Memphis Friday night.

SALT LAKE CITY — In a game between the Utah Jazz --the team with the best record in the NBA-- and a team battling for the last playoff spot --Memphis Grizzlies--, the Jazz hit all the right notes.

The Utah Jazz defended their home court Friday night, beating the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 117-114. The Jazz entered the game with an NBA-best 32-11 record.

Memphis was led by Ja Morant with 32 points and 11 assists. Jonan Valancinuas added 14 points and 18 rebounds, and Dillon Brooks chipped in 22 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah in scoring with 35 points. Former Memphis Grizzlies star Mike Conley had 5 points and 8 assists for Utah.

Memphis, whose 3-game winning streak was snapped, is now an even .500 on the season, checking in at 21-21. Utah has won 4 games in a row and improved its gaudy record to 33-11 on the season, including an eye-popping 18-2 mark at home.

Utah sprinted to a 66-50 halftime lead, thanks to NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell’s 19 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds. The Jazz’s Bojan Bogdonovic added 14 points and 3 rebounds in the first half. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies in the first half with 14 points, with Brandon Clarke added 9 points off the bench.