Jazz strike winning chord against Grizzlies yet again

For the third time in six days, the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — While Beale Street featured the blues Wednesday night, a block away in the FedExForum the Jazz had their way.

For the third time in six days, the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies, this time on the road in the Bluff City by a score of 111-107.

Utah was led by former Grizzlies star Mike Conley, who scored 26 points, dished out 7 assists, and had 4 steals. Ja Morant was the high scorer for the Grizzlies with 36 points, while Kyle Anderson added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas added yet another double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah to a 57-49 halftime advantage. Clarkson scored 15 points off and grabbed 5 rebounds off the bench, while Mike Conley added 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in the first half. Utah attempted an eye-popping 27 3-point attempts in the first half, connecting on 11. By comparison, Memphis was 3-8 from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies were paced by Kyle Anderson’s 10 points and 7 rebounds in the first two quarters, and Jonas Valanciunas added 8 points and 2 rebounds.

With their 7th win in a row, Utah improved their league-best record to 36-11, while the Grizzlies dipped below .500, falling to 22-23.

Wednesday the Grizzlies were without Grayson Allen (left hip soreness), Brandon Clarke (personal reasons), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee meniscus surgery recovery), and Justise Winslow (thigh soreness), while the Jazz played without all-star Donovan Mitchell (personal reasons).

.@memgrizz status update: Grayson Allen, previously listed as questionable (left hip soreness) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against @utahjazz.



In addition, Brandon Clarke (personal reasons) is out for tonight’s game. https://t.co/shdTM6e5bD — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 31, 2021

Donovan is out/not with the team for tomorrow’s game (personal reasons). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 31, 2021