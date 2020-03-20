Local sportscasters making the most of time on the sideline during coronavirus outbreak

What do professional sportscasters do when there are no sports to cover? Improvise.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Grizzlies sideline reporter Rob Fischer puts on one of his trademark eccentric suits. He buttons up, laces up, and heads to work. These days, the commute is only to the end of the driveway.

In the absence of basketball, Fischer has been posting home videos of his family to Twitter. The short films, deemed "Keegan Sports," feature athletic feats from his daughter Keegan and cameos from his son Colton.

"We had fun with it," Fischer said. "It was live sports, and according to people on Twitter, they enjoyed it. We're going to continue at the request of her fans."

On what would have been the first full day of March Madness, CBS Sports national columnist Gary Parrish is not in a New York studio.

"Instead, I am sitting at home playing a lot of Mario Kart with my kids," Parrish said.

Parrish has three boys, Aiden, Oliver and Louis. His wife, Kelly, keeps it all together while Parrish is on the road, while also running her children's boutique, Aiden + Ollie.

"I didn't need this to make me understand how difficult her days are when I'm not here," Parrish said. "I knew that already, but certainly it is a reminder."

Parrish and Fischer are not unique in having their lives altered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, though their roles, and the meaning of the entertainment they provide, has changed.

"Anything anyone can do, not make light of the situation, but to make somebody smile during this time is very important," Fischer said.