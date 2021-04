The Dallas Mavericks grabbed a 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a battle of teams jockeying for postseason positioning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Luka Doncic hit a leaning, lunging 3-pointer as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a battle of teams jockeying for postseason positioning.

Doncic ended the night with 29 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 21.