McCollum, Powell help Trail Blazers defeat Grizzlies 130-109

The Portland Trail Blazers solidified their hold on seventh place in the West with a 130-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CJ McCollum had 26 points and six assists, and Norman Powell added 24 points, helping the Portland Trail Blazers solidify their hold on seventh place in the West with a 130-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Damian Lillard finished with 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 18 as Portland moved two games ahead of Memphis and San Antonio, which lost 116-111 at Miami.

Jonas Valancuinas led Memphis with 19 points, and Dillon Brooks had 18.