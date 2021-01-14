Valanciunas leads Memphis Grizzlies to 118-107 win over Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-107.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored a season-high 20 off the bench and the Memphis Grizzlies came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-107.

Memphis went on a 14-0 run and outscored Minnesota 38-17 in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game.

The Grizzlies' bench outscored the Timberwolves' reserves 50-21.

Malik Beasley had 28 points for Minnesota.

D'Angelo Russell added 25 and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds.