Memphis Grizzlies announce 2021-22 regular season schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced their 2021-22 regular season schedule at home will tip off October 20, 2021 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum.

The 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game is set for January 17, 2022 at FedExForum against the Chicago Bulls. It will be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports Southeast and nationally on TNT. The Grizzlies will tip-off the preseason against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 5, 2021 at FedExForum.