Memphis Grizzlies announce second half of 2020-2021 regular season schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA today announced the Memphis Grizzlies will tip off the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season, the 20th Season of the franchise in Memphis, on Wednesday, March 10, against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies will close out the 2020-21 regular season with 40 games (18 home, 22 road), including 34 contests originally slated for the Second Half and six games that were postponed during the First Half of the season.

Thirty-nine of these 40 games will be broadcast regionally on FOX Sports Southeast, which will be rebranded to Bally Sports Southeast in the coming months, with all regional broadcasts presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. In addition, all regional broadcasts will be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app. The telecasts will continue to be anchored by the network’s pre- and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

The Grizzlies also will host Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks on April 14 at FedExForum in a nationally-televised game on ESPN. All 40 games during the Second Half will be carried on the Grizzlies’ flagship radio station 92.9 FM ESPN and across the Grizzlies Radio Network.

Memphis will play seven games at FedExForum during the month of March, including matchups against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on March 12, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on March 17, a two-game series with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on March 19 and March 20 and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on March 22. Mike Conley returns to Memphis on March 31 with the Utah Jazz, current leaders of the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies will play 11 of their 17 games in April away from home, including a seven-game road trip – the longest ever during the Memphis era of the franchise – from April 16-26. Memphis will travel to play Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on April 16, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks April 17, Jokic and the Nuggets on April 19, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on April 21 and Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers twice on April 23 and April 25 before circling back to Denver to close the seven-game excursion on April 26.

Memphis will close the Second Half with 10 games in 16 days during the month of May, including home back-to-backs against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (May 10) and the Mavericks (May 11) and a two-game set with De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (May 13 and May 14) before closing the schedule on the road against the Warriors on May 16.

The Grizzlies will play 11 back-to-back sets, including four in which both games will be at FedExForum. Memphis’ four-game home stands from March 17-22 and May 10-14 tie the team’s longest of the 2020-21 season. Six of the Grizzlies’ 18 home games will be on weekends, including five games on Friday, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

At the conclusion of the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season schedule, a play-in series will be held between the Nos. 7-10 teams in each conference to determine the final two playoff seeds.

Fans can celebrate 20 Seasons of Grizzlies basketball in Memphis with 2020-21 Ticket Packages, starting at $9 per game, and can secure seats with a $100 deposit by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going to grizzlies.com. More information on Single Game Ticket availability and pricing will be announced in the coming days.

For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).