Memphis Grizzlies beat Clippers to mark eighth straight win

LOS ANGELES — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 23 and the Memphis Grizzlies tied a franchise record with their eighth straight win, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-108.

It is the fifth time in Memphis' history and first since 2015, it has won eight straight games.

The Grizzlies prevailed despite missing All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who sat out due to left thigh soreness. They were also without coach Taylor Jenkins after he entered health and safety protocols on Saturday.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 29 points for the Clippers (19-21), who have dropped three straight and four of their last five to fall two games under .500.