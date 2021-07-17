Grit, grind, & give back | Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane helps local students get ready for school

Bane partnered with Street Ministries to hand out free backpacks full of school supplies to 200 kids Saturday during ‘Des Day’ at FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies player Desmond Bane was one of the top rookies of 2021. And with the season over, he's using his star power to help kids in need.

“I can’t even put it into words - somebody asked me today what was going to be going through my mind when I got here. And you know, a lot of joy, a lot of excitement - but thankful. I’m extremely thankful to be in the position that I am to be able to do things like this and inspire young kids and give back. And put a smile on some of these kids’ faces,” said Bane.

The star stuck around to give kids an education on the court too. He helped the youngsters learn how to shoot just like he does, so they can become the next great Grizzlies rookie.