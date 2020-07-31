Memphis Grizzlies’ first game of rescheduled NBA season ends in overtime loss to Portland

League forced to suspend season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, Florida — While it might be ‘Memphis vs. Errrybody,’ Friday it was Memphis vs. Portland.

In Memphis’ first game since the NBA suspended the season in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Trailblazers in Orlando 140-135.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 33 points. Ja Morant added 22 points and 11 assists.

The game was tied at 124 at the end of regulation. Portland scored the first 11 points in overtime.