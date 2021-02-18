x
Memphis Grizzlies host Thursday panel on the impact & legacies of HBCUs

The virtual discussion called "The HBCU Experience: Education, Culture, and Impact" is set for 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are holding a special panel Thursday evening on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The discussion called "The HBCU Experience: Education, Culture, and Impact" will premiere on grizzlies.com/BHM and the Memphis Grizzlies YouTube Channel at 6:00 p.m.

The panel will be hosted by Grind City Media's Michael Wallace, and will feature Rust College President Dr. Ivy R. Taylor, HBCU Awareness Foundation Founder & President Corey Allen, and 2021 Grizzlies Empowerment Award Honoree Trevia Chatman.

The discussion will explore the historical birth of HBCUs, how they have shaped Black culture and their impact in the world. 
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
February is Black History Month. It is the annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of Blacks in the United States. Founded by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926, it was first called Negro History Week and hosted the second week of February.
Memphis Grizzlies

